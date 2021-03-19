Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday until 6 p.m.
Friday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 ft