Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Wednesday at 11 p.m. until Thursday at 11 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday and Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.