Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming south around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.