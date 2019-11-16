Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Saturday through 1 p.m.
Saturday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 13 feet. Showers likely.
Monday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Showers.
Monday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
