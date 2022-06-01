Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, east winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.