Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots becoming SW 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.