Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.

Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, south winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

