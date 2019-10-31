Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
