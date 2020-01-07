Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Gale watch in effect from Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 frrt.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 frrt. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
