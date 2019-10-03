Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 6 p.m.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet. Rain.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 5 feet, building to 7 feet in the afternoon. Showers likely in the morning.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming s 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming nw after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
