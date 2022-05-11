Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots after midnight,. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Patchy fog.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.