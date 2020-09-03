Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night,west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.