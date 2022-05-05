Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.