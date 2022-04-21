Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Friday at 5 a.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.