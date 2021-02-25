Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday until 4 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming w. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.