Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.