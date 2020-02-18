Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain with chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Tuesday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain with freezing rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
