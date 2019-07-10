Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Friday night, southwestest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.