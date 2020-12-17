Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect until Friday at 1 a.m.
Thursday, northeast winds 30 to 35 knots, becoming north 25 to 35 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Showers with chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.