Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.