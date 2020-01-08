Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect from Wednesday noon through Thursday at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Light freezing spray.

Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.

Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

