Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday noon through Thursday at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Light freezing spray.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
