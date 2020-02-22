Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Saturday until 3 p.m.

Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night and Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.

Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.

Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.

Wednesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.

Wednesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.

