Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday night, west winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.