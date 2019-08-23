Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night and Sunday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

