Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 5 feet, building to 7 feet after midnight.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
