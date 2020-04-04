Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning Saturday through noon.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming ne. Seas around 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, east winds around 10 knots, becoming s. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
