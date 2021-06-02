Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday , southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.