Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday through noon.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming W. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.