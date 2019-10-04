Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Showers, mainly in the morning.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 8 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
