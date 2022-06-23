Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

