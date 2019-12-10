Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Tuesday until 9 a.m.
Tuesday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain, snow and sleet likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Wednesday night and Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming ne 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.