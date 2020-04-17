Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Saturday through 8 p.m.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely with snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Mon night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
