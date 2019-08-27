Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Tuesday until 8 p.m.
Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday through Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
