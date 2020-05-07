Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.