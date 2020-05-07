Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.

Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.

Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

