Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory until Friday at 8 a.m.

Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Sunday through Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.

