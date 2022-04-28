Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 8 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday through Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.