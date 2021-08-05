Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.