Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday through Saturday at 7 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Snow likely with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.