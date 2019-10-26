Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Sunday at 5 p.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet, building to 6 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming e 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Rain in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nautical miles after midnight.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 9 feet. Chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 7 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, south winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.
