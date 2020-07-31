Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.