Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 1 a.m.
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 1 a.m. until Friday at 5 a.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Showers. Visibility1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
