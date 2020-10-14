Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday through 8 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.