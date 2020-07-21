Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest around 5 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.