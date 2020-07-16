Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers in the evening.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers in the evening.