Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Tuesday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.

Thursday night, e winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

