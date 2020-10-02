Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds around 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.