Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect until Friday at 5 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 10 to 14 feet. Chance of rain.
