Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect until Friday at 5 p.m.

Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.

Thursday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.

Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.

Sunday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.

Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely.

Monday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 10 to 14 feet. Chance of rain.

