Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, east winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags