Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, east winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
