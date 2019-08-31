Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers with chance of thunderstorms.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.