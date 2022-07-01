Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Saturday at 2 p.m. until Sunday at 11 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots, decreasing to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.