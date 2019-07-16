Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Tuesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags