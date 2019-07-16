Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Tuesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
