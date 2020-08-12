Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night,northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. S